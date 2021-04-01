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What is a Male Karen?
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195 views • April 01, 2021
For those of you who don't know, male karens are a phenomenon that is very rarely talked about, and this comedy sketch gives you a lesson in karenology. this is provided by the institute of karenology. it is very important that you take male Karens seriously.
Share this to everywhere to spread the word of the male karen movement. we are taking the power back. no more living in the shadows of the female karens.
Subscribe to my channel if your cool. such a cool thing to do.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/toolsforthinking
follow me on everything at @ryanlongcomedy
Donate at patreon.com/theboyscast
Share this to everywhere to spread the word of the male karen movement. we are taking the power back. no more living in the shadows of the female karens.
Subscribe to my channel if your cool. such a cool thing to do.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/toolsforthinking
follow me on everything at @ryanlongcomedy
Donate at patreon.com/theboyscast
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