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Decades Of Mask Science Came To One Conclusion, So Why Can't We Talk About It?
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113 views • August 06, 2020
Investigative journalist Ben Swann discusses his recent coverage of the mask debate, and how he dared to consider the decades of scientific studies leading up to today before formulating his opinion, as any thinking person should do.
5 NIH studies from 2004-2020 all finding verifiable health effects from wearing a face mask, including scientifically verified reduction is blood oxygen level:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29395...
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32590...
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15340...
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26579...
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31159...
SOME of the mask studies on efficacy:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.11...
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.11...
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056...
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama...
https://www.cmaj.ca/content/188/8/567
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19216...
https://aaqr.org/articles/aaqr-13-06-...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/...
https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/...
https://link.springer.com/article/10....
https://www.journalofhospitalinfectio...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-persp...
https://www.nap.edu/read/25776/chapte...
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/...
https://academic.oup.com/annweh/artic...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.73...
#DoYourResearch #frontlinedoctors #BeBrave #HydroxychloroquineIsTheCure #MasksDontWork #censorship2020 #masksoffamerica
5 NIH studies from 2004-2020 all finding verifiable health effects from wearing a face mask, including scientifically verified reduction is blood oxygen level:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29395...
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32590...
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15340...
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26579...
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31159...
SOME of the mask studies on efficacy:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.11...
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.11...
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056...
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama...
https://www.cmaj.ca/content/188/8/567
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19216...
https://aaqr.org/articles/aaqr-13-06-...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/...
https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/...
https://link.springer.com/article/10....
https://www.journalofhospitalinfectio...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-persp...
https://www.nap.edu/read/25776/chapte...
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/...
https://academic.oup.com/annweh/artic...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.73...
#DoYourResearch #frontlinedoctors #BeBrave #HydroxychloroquineIsTheCure #MasksDontWork #censorship2020 #masksoffamerica
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