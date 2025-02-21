Quartet #87 - A Dive into Current Events

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Quartet, John, Gregg and Frank discuss the rapid global shifts, including the Middle East's geopolitical tensions, economic collapses, and the rise of AI. They explore how these changes aim to prepare for a significant future event, possibly a cosmic awakening, while emphasizing the need for alternative visions that value human biology over technological integration.
Free a free membership to The Arlington Institute please visit, https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/
Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️