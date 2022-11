CANADIAN (VAXXED) DOCTORS ARE DYING LIKE FLIES (WILLIAM MAKIS, MD) 💉💉💉

================(world orders review)

CANADIAN (VAXXED) DOCTORS [DYING LIKE FLIES] (William Makis, MD)

@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sY5cCDffo1c5/

DIED SUDDENLY WORLDWIDE [100 POSTS]

COOKIES, CARROTS; CHOCOLATES; CAKE !

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0arppyXmz1Wx/

WE'LL NEVER FORGET the 'DANCING KILLERS'!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/j48Z7Sksx3SE/

SO YOU (TOTALITARIAN AUXILIARIES) WANT FORGIVENESS NOW DO YOU?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/AikRcWsEZgby/

*The PURPOSE of VACCINATION [Ricardo Delgado]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8pYHroKcBc4/

RIDERS on the STORM [the INtra-BODY Nano-NETwork]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zrymxCjjkQ9y/

'WHEN WE HAVE THESE WEAPONS...' (WOR)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oCx5GChlbmAI/

#NOT-A-VAC ! (Ohh... If THESE TREES Could TALK) !

[🎶 Instrumental] https://www.bitchute.com/video/krk75vgZjTsL

COV-ID MURDERS and the TRIPLE JABBED (MAD MIX)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XoqPCxhDdg0T/

COV-ID JABBERS "NO DOUBT... IT'S SAFE" !

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fDJAt7E8vbqb/

NOW ! (at least) 80 CANADIAN DOCTORS "DIED SUDDENLY" After COV-ID INJECTS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KqMpizG59mzB/

They TRY to UNDERMINE Our “LOOK under THE MICROSCOPE” Message (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8fkc88pQVjLb/

What is IN the COV-ID INJECTS (David Hughes PhD)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YD8ecv91vyGX/

SELF ASSEMBLY STRUCTURES in the C19 SHOTS (Dr. Nixon; Dr. Yanowitz; Matt Taylor)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cHNQ3flrVzAT/

GRAPHENE OXIDE POISONATION REAPER (Remarque88)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VPOtTzfzUBj6/

INTENTION of COV-ID INJECTION (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ArDFHgqFkPdY/

COVID ZOMBIES (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/J4XP1AV6KG9m/

5000% increase in 'CANCER DEATHS' after Covid 'VAX' (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dl6z2Wl1adki/

There is NO 'TRANSMISSION' from 'VAXXED' persons. It is 'IRRADIATION'

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/o3xSsyUayuUx/

26 GHz [5G SPECTRUM] The 'GRAPHENE' SWEET SPOT

https://www.bitchute.com/video/INMA3hS3dwW0/

MASS INJECTION (GRAPHENE, NANO, EMF POISONING) !

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Ee3McSWwME7/

COVID 'VAX' are GRAPHENE INOCULATED for DEPOP + NEURO-MODULATION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/j6OgsGhEpkPO/

'GRAPHENE' Oxide STRUCTURES (ALL 'INJECTABLES' SUSPECT) !

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5c7Pb9QqY1n4/

GRAPHENE in the COV-ID "VACCINE" (Prof. Pablo Campra)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TwV7p8aRhY1/

Prof. Campra GRAPHENE (LQC) Report: [ENG]

https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:[ES] https://docdro.id/PXcBfeQ

(LQC / Dr. Pablo Campra) [SPECIAL REPORT]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/

PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT

(La Quinta Columna; SPECIAL REPORT) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/

SELF-ASSEMBLED GRAPHENE based CARBON NANOTUBES in PFIZER

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2qF8HOQVLj9P/

More GRAPHENE STRUCTURES In SINOPHARM & SPUTNIK

(Dr. Liliana Zelada) https://www.bitchute.com/video/7p7744GxVQBR/

ASTRA / MODERNA / PFIZER (COV-ID INJECTIONS) "FULL of GRAPHENE..." !

(Dr. Liliana Zelada) https://www.bitchute.com/video/mSpBIr4IBn3o/

NATURE & PURPOSE of the COVIDIAN [GRAPHENE +] INJECTS

(Ricardo Delgado SUMMARY) https://www.bitchute.com/video/hwWSM0SEH7wU/

COV19 INJECT, NANO Networks, TESLAPHORESIS; EMF / 5G

(Dr. Pablo Campra / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkR1psinBF7d/

Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS Can PENETRATE CELL BARRIER & CLEVE 2 DNA

(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/

TECHNO PARASITISM [EM Wireless Nano-Bio-Sensor Networks]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/

MAC-cinated [INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/

NANO-TECHNO & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine' [LQC Special Report]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/

GRAPHENE oxide in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX

https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/





