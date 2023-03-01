DAVID SPARES SAUL - DON'T RETALIATE 1. SAMUEL 24:1-22

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel 24:1-22. Saul’s war with the Philistines saved David’s life. But Saul did not stop chasing David. David had only 600 men. David had not trained them as soldiers. Saul had 5 times more men than David. All Saul’s men were expert soldiers. But God was protecting David. David probably heard that Saul was coming to find him. So David and his men hid in a cave. There are very big caves in this part of the country. David and his 600 men could easily hide in these caves. They could talk and Saul could not hear them. David wrote Psalms 57 and 142 to describe his time in the cave.

