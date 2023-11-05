'MUSLIM OBAMA HAS A FORK TONGUE!

IF YOU STILL BELIEVE THIS TRAITOR MUSLIM YOU'RE MENTALLY ILL. HE'S NO BETTER THAN ALL THE OTHER PRESIDENTS WHO SOLD OUT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. INSANE OPRAH SAID HE WAS THE ONE MEANING THE ANTI-CHRIST. THE RICH BLACK AMERICANS SOLD OUT AMERICA FOR FAME AND FORTUNE AND THEY ALSO SOLD OUT ALMIGHTY GOD. THE SATANIC ELITE PLAYED THEM LIKE A FIDDLE DAH! ALL OF THM WILL BE GOING TO THE PIT WHEN THEY DRAW THEIR LAST BREATHS ON PLANET EARTH. THEY HAVE DESTROYED AMERICA AND THEIR SOULS AS WELL. YOU BETTER PREPARE FOR THE COMING CIVIL WAR THANKS TO THESE EVIL BASTARDS. THE DAY OFHELL AND DAMNATION HAS ARRIVED FOR AMERICA...WAKEUP!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.