Fan Yifei’s Fall Is The Final Result Of A Political Infighting

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https://gnews.org/articles/516893
Summary：The November 7th episode of the 'Fay Fay Show' further unveiled the inside story of the fall of Fan Yifei, the first major official to be purged since the 20th CCP Congress, Fan's case also highlighted the fact that no matter how high or low his official position or how much he contributed, he could not escape the meat-grinder mechanism of the CCP regime.