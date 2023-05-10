Welcome To Proverbs Club.To Teach And To Instruct.
Proverbs 9:9 (NIV).
9) Instruct the wise and they will be wiser still;
teach the righteous and they will add to their learning.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Righteous become more righteous from teaching.
The Wise become wiser from instruction.
Same thing, different audience.
