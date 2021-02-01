Creativity in Email Marketing Copywriting - Writing Effective Emails

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Hi there, I'm Sarah, and I help businesses succeed with their digital marketing. If you are struggling to understand how to use email to properly market your business, or just find yourself spending too much time on it, shoot me an email.
Contact me: [email protected] for a free consultation
// Resources
✍️ FREE Worksheet for Writing Effective Emails: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/r53drwp
💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport
🧰 Email Marketing Welcome Sequence Workshop: https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence
📈 QUIZ: Find out your Business' Marketing Recipe: https://j4e3ygjsy11.typeform.com/to/uMgYM6df
📨 Try Constant Contact for your email platform FREE for 60 days: Free 60 day Trial with Constant Contact: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises
💻 Visit my website: https://www.JurinaEnterprises.com
Music: Bensound.com titled Dreams - Used royalty free.