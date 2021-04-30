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Notes from the Underground
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110 views • April 30, 2021
America set itself apart from the Soviet Union by declaring that, unlike them, we weren't Godless atheists. We counterbalanced capitalism with a spiritual element. But what happens when the church erodes and naked materialism is all we have left? What can we learn from the emergence of the 'modern savage,' the youth culture's version of pre-civilized man?
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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