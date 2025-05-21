Gigantic Firmament Being Shooting Finger (Bird) @ Mankind !

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The cover image plus the first image were located around a star.
Firmament images are mostly many miles high and wide. These here were taken from the horizontal part of the Firmament.
Among other images, the last one shown presently stands out as a common attitude towards mankind coming from the same bunch of self- aggrandized__the greatest enemy of mankind. If they are not dealt with, the rest is only cotton candy works. Taking a big 'bite" with results, of bunch of hot air.