The mystery school behind the formation of Adolf Hitler. Co-Founded by freemason (why am i not surprised?!) Adam Glauer (aka Rudolf von Sebottendorf), this occult fraternity is where Hitler got virtually all of his fanatical ideology as well as hypnotic symbology. Folks, Hitler was being groomed and played... of course he bought it all. Sadly, we are all still being played for fools to this day.

Almost everyone has heard of the Nazi's and Adolf Hitler. How many people have heard of the Thule Society? Almost no one. This is the modus operandi of our puppet masters: they work in the shadows behind the scenes while using figure heads to carry out their agenda (wittingly or unwittingly).

-------

"Follow Hitler! He will dance, but it is I who have called the tune! I have initiated him into the 'Secret Doctrine [Blavatsky?]', opened his centers in vision and given him the means to communicate with the Powers. Do not mourn for me: I shall have influenced history more than any other German." - Dietrich Eckart, Thule Society leader, Hitler's mentor and founding member of the Nazi Party

-------

"The Second World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences between the Fascists and the political Zionists. This war must be brought about so that Nazism is destroyed and that the political Zionism be strong enough to institute a sovereign state of Israel in Palestine. During the Second World War, International Communism must become strong enough in order to balance Christendom, which would be then restrained and held in check until the time when we would need it for the final social cataclysm." - [allegedly] Albert Pike



-------

"We are slaves to our histories. If there is to be a bright future, we must learn to break those chains." - Delenn, Babylon 5