BEYOND THE RESET - Animated short film

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A 3D animated short film about not too distant but a dystopian future.
It speculates on the potential consequences of the infamous Great Reset,
medical tyranny, woke culture, and green agenda. Everything, that World
Economic Forum (WEF) is planning for humanity.
...............
🔗 All Credit To 3D Epix Inc: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWkepoLUZfs
🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator: https://patreon.com/3depix
Mirrored - Just a Dude
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• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4
Thanks to Brenda C for Link