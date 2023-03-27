BEYOND THE RESET - Animated short film

A 3D animated short film about not too distant but a dystopian future. It speculates on the potential consequences of the infamous Great Reset, medical tyranny, woke culture, and green agenda. Everything, that World Economic Forum (WEF) is planning for humanity.

...............

🔗 All Credit To 3D Epix Inc: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWkepoLUZfs

🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator: https://patreon.com/3depix

Mirrored - Just a Dude

SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:

• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4

Thanks to Brenda C for Link





