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Col. Douglas Macgregor: "The UAE has functioned as a Trojan horse for American and Israeli power in the Middle East. Hosting bases, intelligence assets, and financial networks while poking at Iran from just across the Gulf."
As this war escalates, that role comes with a price: U.S. partners like the UAE are now directly exposed to brutal retaliatory strikes from Iran, turning their own territory into a frontline.
Source @Redacted News
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