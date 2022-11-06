Is Law of Cause and Effect the Same as Law of Attraction?

Original:https://youtu.be/sus67vhuNgA

20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P1





Cut:

1h05m59s - 1h08m54s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com





“THE LINKAGE BETWEEN CAUSE AND EFFECT IS THE LAW OF ATTRACTION.”

“THE LAW OF ATTRACTION IS MESSENGER OF TRUTH.”



