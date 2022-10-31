Consent to The Laws of Nature and Nature's God The Gospel Jesus Christ

Consent to The Laws of Nature and Nature's God The Gospel of Jesus Christ Read Along and Links are in the Blog: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2022/10/consent-to-laws-of-nature-and-natures.html I will be Going Live off and On throughout the night. Leah and Michelle's Mom on YouTube Resistance Chicks Church I have a lot of Spiritual News and it will take hours to read out loud. May Visit FreedomInformation Live. You can find it on Rumble. https://rumble.com/v1qjag3-freedom-information-2a-pelosi-elections-china-border-farms-software-and-mor.html The Gospel of Jesus Christ equals: The Laws of Nature and Nature's God, The Bible and The Ten Commandments. Consent to The laws of Nature and Nature's God The Gospel of Jesus Christ You are not dealing with our Government. You are dealing with a Business or Corporation that is "a Front for Satanist". Devil Worship. They are no government. Deceivers, liars. (See the bottom of blog for comment on "The Real Fauci Movie") No biggie! Assassins, witches, pharmacist sorcerers, wizards, Satan Worshippers, occultist, have poisoning Kings since the beginning of time. What is the root of this evil The root of all evil is the love of money or Alchemy, counterfeiting money. It is gold backed anything!! Paper or crypto. Satan will use anything but real gold or silver coins. Amos 8, tells us to enslave the people the Fed and FDR did this with Kennedy's help. James 5, God told them he will judge those who counterfeit money, repent and confess this sin and God will heal you. (All of America). Mark 16: 16 He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned. 17 And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues; 18 They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick, and they shall recover. 19 So then after the Lord had spoken unto them, he was received up into heaven, and sat on the right hand of God. 20 And they went forth, and preached every where, the Lord working with them, and confirming the word with signs following. Amen. LIVE every Friday at 7:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up Facebook, D-Live, Rumble, Clout Hub, JoshWhoTV, Twitch and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below! On Brighteon Friday 6:00pm Sunday Evening on Brighteon.5:00pm-6:00pm Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021 https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/01/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html Neighborhood B2T Platform https://b2tneighborhood.com/ResistanceChicks JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks Podcast! https://www.joshwhoradio.net/director... Contact, Social Media & ALL Platforms Info: Website: resistancechicks https://www.resistancechicks.com/ sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newsletters Resistance Chicks P.O. Box 107 Milford, OH 45150 E-mail: [email protected] Sound Cloud https://soundcloud.com/leah-svensson Masfaith3 FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. FINANCIAL ADVICE DISCLAIMER The information provided in this video is for education & entertainment purposes only. Nothing on this channel constitutes as financial advice. All investors should seek advice from a licensed financial adviser having regard to your own objectives, financial situation and needs. -This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them) -This video is also for teaching and inspirational purposes. -We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.

