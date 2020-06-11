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Covid Kidnapping #Washington #Portland #Tigard
The Prisoner
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40 views • June 11, 2020
Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iG4BZ7waamo
Peekay Censored Again 2 YT Channel

Crystal Anderson channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8fU...
911 - AND SO IT BEGINS! St Peters Hospital 410 Providence Ln NE, Olympia, WA 98506

****We need all eyes and ears in Olympia please! Call the number at the bottom of this post!!! Gathering more of the story, but so far here’s what I know: Mom gave birth to her first baby, normal delivery, and tested positive for Covid with NO symptoms. Mom has been Quarantined for 3 months out of fear of getting sick while pregnant! Midwife did test her also and it was NEGATIVE! Hospital tested her and it was positive so Baby has been separated from her and they have now discharged her without her son! No physical contact allowed due to Covid. They say baby has to eat 50 times before he can leave, is 4 weeks early and 5.5lbs and mom/dad can not stay inside with baby. Husband would not take a test so he was not able to take baby home and was kicked out of hospital by police force. Mom has been discharged and forced to leave.

WE WILL NOT TOLERATE KIDNAPPING IN AMERICA! We may need to show up to hold a constant protest at the hospital until this baby is released! Please Stand by for updates over the next 24 hours.
“NOT ON MY WATCH” !!!!

Call the number below! And any other numbers you can find on line for this hospital!
Find out names and titles of ANYONE keeping these parents away from their newborn!
410 Providence Ln NE, Olympia, WA 98506

Derick Wright, father
Lindsay Wright, mother

Baby Grayson Escher.
Call St Peters legal department and complain. Let mom and dad in! 360-491-9480, press 0, ask for legal department.
#Washington, #Portland, #Tigard, #Oregon, #Nevada, #Colorado, #Idaho, #SeaSide, #LincolnCity, #HopeWarriors, #FreedomFighters, B.A.C.A., #BikersAgainstBullies, #SmokeNScan, #PopMusic, #ThinMedicalLine, #CivilRights, #AChildsRights, #Abuse, #CorruptionExposed, #InAmerica!

"The Olympian" channel:
Joining a small group of supporters outside of Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Wa. Tanya Mackey protests the quarantine of newborn Grayson Wright's parents, Derick & Lindsay after the mother preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.
Keywords
nwomedical martial lawkidnappingcovid
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