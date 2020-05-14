Bill Binney and Kirk Wiebe on the Targeted Individual Survey - Special Investigators

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Former NSA Technical Director William Binney and former NSA Senior Intelligence Analyst Kirk Wiebe summarise the outcome of the Targeted Individual survey that they launched in 2017 and outline the next steps to obtain forensic evidence for the court cases against the global targeting program.
Link to the affidavit template: https://jointinvestigation.org/appeals/appeal-for-affidavits/
Support Dr. Katherine Horton via Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stop007
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