© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hidden Beneath the Ice of Antarctica - Lost Civilization of the Pre-adamites [14.02.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
180 views • August 13, 2021
Could recently melted snow caps reveal an alternative history of Earth? Explore forgotten ruins and new scientific research that may indicate the presence of a pre-Adamite civilization with advanced architecture, hidden beneath the ice. Plus, see how the mathematical codes revealed by these findings may unlock the mysterious origins of elongated skulls found in sacred resting places across the world.
Ancient Civilization Season 3: Free World Premiere Screening - Watch Now!!! '
- Follow this link https://www.gaia.com/lp/ancient-civilizations-premiere-event
Stay Connected
Official website: https://www.greggbraden.com/about-gregg-braden/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreggBraden
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GreggBraden
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Gregg.Braden/
PhukY0uG00gle
441 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gHNY7VtmrqPL/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/phuky0ug00gle/
Ancient Civilization Season 3: Free World Premiere Screening - Watch Now!!! '
- Follow this link https://www.gaia.com/lp/ancient-civilizations-premiere-event
Stay Connected
Official website: https://www.greggbraden.com/about-gregg-braden/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreggBraden
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GreggBraden
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Gregg.Braden/
PhukY0uG00gle
441 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gHNY7VtmrqPL/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/phuky0ug00gle/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.