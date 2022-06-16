Volcanoes & Floods (2022)

DarylLawsonLive.com Act 2:16 No, what you see was predicted long ago by the prophet Joel: Act 2:18 In those days I will pour out My Spirit even on My servants—men and women alike—and they will prophesy. Act 2:19 And I will cause wonders in the heavens above and signs on the earth below—blood and fire and clouds of smoke. Act 2:20 The sun will become dark, and the moon will turn blood red before that great and glorious day of the LORD arrives. Act 2:21 But everyone who calls on the name of the LORD will be saved.' Mat 24:4 Jesus told them, "Don't let anyone mislead you, Mat 24:5 for many will come in My name, claiming, 'I am the Messiah.' They will deceive many. Mat 24:6 And you will hear of wars and threats of wars, but don't panic. Yes, these things must take place, but the end won't follow immediately. Mat 24:7 Nation will go to war against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in many parts of the world. Mat 24:8 But all this is only the first of the birth pains, with more to come. Luk_21:36 Keep alert at all times. And pray that you might be strong enough to escape these coming horrors and stand before the Son of Man." Gen 9:15 And I will remember my covenant, which is between me and you and every living creature of all flesh; and the waters shall no more become a flood to destroy all flesh. Exo 7:4 Even then Pharaoh will refuse to listen to you. So I will bring down My fist on Egypt. Then I will rescue My forces—My people, the Israelites—from the land of Egypt with great acts of judgment. Exo 9:14 If you don't, I will send more plagues on you and your officials and your people. Then you will know that there is no one like Me in all the earth. [water to blood, frogs, lice, flies, livestock disease, boils, hail, locusts, darkness, firstborn dies] Gen_19:24 Then the LORD rained down fire and burning sulfur from the sky on Sodom and Gomorrah. Gen_19:28 He looked out across the plain toward Sodom and Gomorrah and watched as columns of smoke rose from the cities like smoke from a furnace. Snakes in the Desert Num_21:6 So the LORD sent poisonous snakes among the people, and many were bitten and died. Ground Opens and Swallows Korah & Fire and Plague Num 16:32 The earth opened its mouth and swallowed the men, along with their households and all their followers who were standing with them, and everything they owned. Num 16:33 So they went down alive into the grave, along with all their belongings. The earth closed over them, and they all vanished from among the people of Israel. 2Pe 2:5 And God did not spare the ancient world—except for Noah and the seven others in his family. Noah warned the world of God's righteous judgment. So God protected Noah when He destroyed the world of ungodly people with a vast flood. 2Pe 2:6 Later, God condemned the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah and turned them into heaps of ashes. He made them an example of what will happen to ungodly people. Jud 1:7 And don't forget Sodom and Gomorrah and their neighboring towns, which were filled with immorality and every kind of sexual perversion. Those cities were destroyed by fire and serve as a warning of the eternal fire of God's judgment. The Day of the Lord Will Come 2Pe 3:6 Then He used the water to destroy the ancient world with a mighty flood. 2Pe 3:7 And by the same word, the present heavens and earth have been stored up for fire. They are being kept for the day of judgment, when ungodly people will be destroyed. 2Pe 3:10 But the day of the Lord will come as unexpectedly as a thief. Then the heavens will pass away with a terrible noise, and the very elements themselves will disappear in fire, and the earth and everything on it will be found to deserve judgment. 2Pe 3:11 Since everything around us is going to be destroyed like this, what holy and godly lives you should live, 2Pe 3:12 looking forward to the day of God and hurrying it along. On that day, He will set the heavens on fire, and the elements will melt away in the flames. 2Pe 3:13 But we are looking forward to the new heavens and new earth He has promised, a world filled with God's righteousness. Rev 2:16 Repent of your sin, or I will come to you suddenly and fight against them with the sword of My mouth. Rev 3:8 "I know all the things you do, and I have opened a door for you that no one can close. You have little strength, yet you obeyed My word and did not deny Me. Rev 11:5 If anyone tries to harm them, fire flashes from their mouths and consumes their enemies. This is how anyone who tries to harm them must die. Rev 11:6 They have power to shut the sky so that no rain will fall for as long as they prophesy. And they have the power to turn the rivers and oceans into blood, and to strike the earth with every kind of plague as often as they wish.