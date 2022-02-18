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Feb17th Ottawa Police Warn of Imminent Law Enforcement Action Freedom Convoy 2022
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140 views • February 18, 2022
Feb17th Ottawa Police Warn of Imminent Law Enforcement Action Freedom Convoy 2022
Global News
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalNews/videos/477709273760895
The Ottawa Police Service is set to hold an update regarding ongoing enforcement related to the demonstrations taking place on Parliament Hill
Global News
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalNews/videos/477709273760895
The Ottawa Police Service is set to hold an update regarding ongoing enforcement related to the demonstrations taking place on Parliament Hill
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