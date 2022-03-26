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Vaccine proven to mutate BRCA
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123 views • March 26, 2022
We're in trouble. This will be a catastrophe. The spike proteins have been proven to mutate the BRCA gene. BRCA helps the repair of DNA whereas the spike proteins damage this mechanism and the health agencies are pushing for more injections as well as our children. People need to get the word out.
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