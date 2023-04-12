The Collapse: Things Will Never Be the Same (S1E20)

One year after grid down two billion people have died globally, most of them outside of North America. The lights come back on, but the trouble for Americans and Canadians is far from over. Major war is brewing in Europe. China is falling apart. Plague departs Africa.
How to support me:
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/laurel
Send money via PayPal (enter my email - [email protected] - when prompted): https://www.paypal.com/signin?returnUri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paypal.com%2Fmyaccount%2Ftransfer&state=%2Fhomepage
Contact/Social Media and other video presence:
Email: [email protected]
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/laurelschannel
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/laurel/
Snail mail:
Laurel
500 N Commercial St, Suite 502CP
Manchester, NH 03101
Citations:
Music purchased through subscription license on Bensound: https://www.bensound.com/
Most video clips purchased through subscription license on StoryBlocks: https://www.videoblocks.com/
Some photos and clips are from government websites
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.