1/3/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: There is no future for any digital-currency and exchange that embezzled the funds of its customers; only those that adopt the most enhanced due diligence in KYC and enter into a third-party escrow arrangement subject to oversight of various sovereign nations and their applicable regulatory requirements, will be the absolute future of digital and blockchain currencies.
#digitalcurrency #escrow #regulatoryframework #KYC
1/3/2023 文贵盖特：挪用客户资金的数字货币和交易所没有未来；只有最严格的KYC、受国家主权控制、各国法律监管的第三方机构监管，才是数字货币区块链货币永远的未来
#数字货币 #客户资金监管 #第三方托管 #客户尽职调查
