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Gov't Orders Citizens To Stay Home. Biden: $100 To Get Shot. Patient Saints Endure To The End
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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60 views • July 31, 2021
COVID-19 vaccines will become mandatory for U.S. military personnel. The Biden administration wants states and cities to pay people $100 to get vaccinated. CDC director blames COVID setbacks in spread of delta variant on unvaccinated people

Biden Orders Military to Move Toward Mandatory COVID Vaccine

Biden: Mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for troops are coming.
COVID-19 vaccines will become mandatory for U.S. military personnel.

Philippine Leader Orders Home Detention for Unvaccinated People: “Those who do not want to be vaccinated, I am telling you, do not leave your home because I will ask the police to detain you at home,” he said. “You will be escorted back to your house because you are a walking spreader.”

No vaccine, no entry rule in Lapu-Lapu City

Mayor in Philippines announces policy banning unvaccinated from supermarkets, grocery stores

CDC director blames COVID setbacks in spread of delta variant on unvaccinated people

Cuomo mandates COVID vaccine — or weekly tests — for NY state workers

Governor: All state employees required to be vaccinated or get tested regularly

‘A tipping point’: Government officials, health groups move to require coronavirus vaccines for workers

Walmart and Disney Join a Growing Group of Businesses Requiring Vaccines
Walmart’s mandate applies to office workers and traveling managers but not to store and warehouse employees. Disney said it had begun conversations with unions to expand its requirement.

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