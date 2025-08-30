BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russia's General Gerasimov gives front line update
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

General Gerasimov gives front line update:

Liberated so far:

— 99.7% of Lugansk Republic

— 77% of Donetsk Republic

— 76% of Kherson region

— 74% of Zaporozhye region

Adding:  

The White House believes Europe is sabotaging Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Axios reports, citing sources close to the U.S. president.

According to senior officials, European leaders publicly support Trump’s peace push while quietly undermining backchannel progress made after the Alaska summit. The lack of movement in the two weeks since, they argue, is the fault of European allies — not Trump, and not even Vladimir Putin.

Washington accuses Europe of pushing Kiev toward unrealistic demands and “maximalist” positions, which in the White House view only prolong the war.

Frustration is growing in Trump’s circle, as European states expect the U.S. to bear the full cost of the conflict while they stay on the sidelines.

This includes EU pressure on Washington to impose secondary sanctions against China and India, even as Europe itself avoids such measures for fear of economic blowback.

Faced with this, Trump is reportedly considering stepping back from diplomacy altogether until either Kiev or Moscow shows greater flexibility.

“We’ll sit back and watch. Let them fight it out for a while and see where it leads,” one U.S. official said.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
