Ukraine Update July 14-15, 2023

⚡️ SITREP 14July2023

◽️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions.

◽️In Donetsk direction, as a result of coordinated actions by units of the Yug Group of Forces, 16 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Zaitsevo, Veseloye, Krasnogorovka, Severnoye, Maryinka and west of Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️AFU manpower and hardware have been hit close to Bogdanovka and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️The enemy losses were 2 ammunition depots of the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade and the 35th Marine Brigade of the AFU near Paraskovievka and Razliv (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️The enemy losses were up to 280 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, 1 D-20 howitzer, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN-TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of professional actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, 3 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️The AFU units have been hit close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova, and Karmazinovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️The activities of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been suppressed close to Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️The enemy losses were up to 90 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, and 2 D-30 howitzers.

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, actions of aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU manpower and hardware near Priyutnoye, Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region), Urozhaynoye and Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️The activities of 3 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been suppressed close to Pyatikhatki and Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️In addition, 6 ammunition depots of the 23rd, 33rd mechanized, 128th Mountain Assault brigades and the 36th Marine Brigade of the AFU have been destroyed close to Malaya Tokmachka, Malokaterinovka, and Uspenovka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️The enemy losses were up to 210 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, 2 howitzers: Msta-B and D-20, as well as 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, as well as artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy manpower and hardware close to Timkovka, Novomlynsk, Tabayevka, Olshana (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️The enemy losses were up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, and 2 D-20 howitzers.

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

◽️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 89 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 112 areas.

◽️1 fuel depot for military hardware of the 36th Brigade of the AFU Marine Corps has been destroyed near Uspenovka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️In addition, 3 control points of the 22nd, 28th and 65th mechanized brigades of the AFU have been hit close to Predtechino, Alexandro-Shultino (Donetsk People's Republic), and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

◽️Air defense facilities have intercepted 9 HIMARS and Uragan rocket-propelled projectiles.

- Russian Defense Ministry