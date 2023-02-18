MARIA ZEEE__Pascal Najadi – WORLD’S FIRST Criminal Case Lodged in Switzerland for COVID & “Vaccine” Crimes!!!

Streamed Feb 17th 2023
Posted Feb 18th 2023
Retired Banker Pascal Najadi joins us to discuss his lodgement of the world’s first criminal case launched in Switzerland against the government for COVID and “Vaccine” crimes. Mr. Najadi also discusses the urgency around stopping the IHR Amendments/Pandemic Treaty immediately.
To follow Pascal Najadi’s work visit YouTube, Rumble, Telegram, Twitter.
https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFT https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.