MARIA ZEEE__Pascal Najadi – WORLD’S FIRST Criminal Case Lodged in Switzerland for COVID & “Vaccine” Crimes!!!
Ezekiel34
Published Yesterday |
Streamed Feb 17th 2023

Posted Feb 18th 2023

Retired Banker Pascal Najadi joins us to discuss his lodgement of the world’s first criminal case launched in Switzerland against the government for COVID and “Vaccine” crimes. Mr. Najadi also discusses the urgency around stopping the IHR Amendments/Pandemic Treaty immediately.

To follow Pascal Najadi’s work visit YouTube, Rumble, Telegram, Twitter.

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34                                                                          https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFT                               https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34 

https://www.zeeemedia.com 

