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WAKEY WAKEY EP 5 LARKEN ROSE/ELISSA HAWKE
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9 views • December 21, 2019
Elissa Hawke takes an exploration into the global awakening that is rapidly encompassing humanity
Anarchist Philosopher & Author Larken Rose interviewed by Elissa Hawke about voluntary human interaction as opposed to living under government force and coercion at the end of a gun or the threat of fines and incarceration.
Larken Rose speaks more eloquently than most living today about the principles truly underlying anarchy, detailing his time spent in prison for tax dismissal which consolidated his knowledge and ordered his thoughts into one of the great masterpieces on principles, his book, The Most Dangerous Superstition, derailing the false belief in the religions of government and statism, amongst other highly acclaimed works.
larkenrose.com Jan 2014
Anarchist Philosopher & Author Larken Rose interviewed by Elissa Hawke about voluntary human interaction as opposed to living under government force and coercion at the end of a gun or the threat of fines and incarceration.
Larken Rose speaks more eloquently than most living today about the principles truly underlying anarchy, detailing his time spent in prison for tax dismissal which consolidated his knowledge and ordered his thoughts into one of the great masterpieces on principles, his book, The Most Dangerous Superstition, derailing the false belief in the religions of government and statism, amongst other highly acclaimed works.
larkenrose.com Jan 2014
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