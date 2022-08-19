Miles Guo: Now people of Taiwan really know the true nature of the CCP, they should seize this opportunity and beat the CCP up

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8/4/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Now people of Taiwan really know the true nature of the CCP, they should seize this opportunity and beat the CCP up; the US, Taiwan and Japan’s military have access to each of the PLA's decisions and mobilizations at any time