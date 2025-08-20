91 Pre-religious Abrahamism – Trauma is a thing of the past

Ninety-first part of the book 'Trauma is a thing of the past' — read by the author himself; Ole Klit Blente.





The bullet-point list overview, for help:

- Ancient natural philosophy was expelled from Rome by emperor Justinian

- The cream of ancient scientists drifted over the Mediterranean, to the cultural centres that were to become Muslim

- The Catholic Church instilled the Dark Ages upon Europe by means of witch hunting, book burning and elimination of the common ability to read scientific literature in Greek language

- Islamic science reduced Greek scientific literature into empiric materialism

- Islamic science infiltrated Europe disguised as renaissance, through the catholic monasteries and churches, and is now called modern science

- Materialistic modern science is but a subset of natural philosophy

- The modern understanding of religion is mere 350 years old

- Modern science is 200-250 years old

- Papal Christianity pursues the ecumenism and interfaith of the Roman Empire, and is now passing the baton on to the upcoming world government

- Judaism establishes communism and Noahidism as atheistic replacements for all other flavours of faith

- UN will unite all of humanity under its world government and the Jewish faith Noahidism





