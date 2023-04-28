https://gettr.com/post/p2flyg97ed6
4/26/2023【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】The “Fifth Column”, i.e., American sellouts, is not a left-versus-right or Republican-versus-Democrat issue. It is those global elites and the political establishment in Washington, D.C., that are the sellouts and the biggest assets of the CCP in America.
4/26/2023 【妮可接受Winn Tucson电台采访】 "第五纵队"(即卖美贼)不关乎左右之争或共和党民主党之争。卖美贼们是全球精英和华盛顿特区政坛的建制派，他们也是中共在美国的最大资产！
