Disinformation Groups Provide Millions to Leftist Media Censors | Gilead Faces Class Action Lawsuit | Carolyn Blakeman, Jamie Scher

Americans are discovering that their rights and safety are diminishing with each passing day. Every facet of America has been taken by enemies of the people and weaponized against them.

The change toward streaming has enabled media, news, and information to become more abundant and readily available. The internet and its capabilities are endless for growing your own network and shifting from traditional cable which held people under the control of legacy media that lied continuously.

It has been no secret they've long tried to force out truth-tellers and new media that have grown larger because of their service to people through truth. People are tired of being lied to and are seeking information like they've never before tried. Controlling powers know this. Therefore, they put together laws, policies, and groups to silence these independent networks.

Censorship is the new cash flow for the leftists. Will these multi-million dollar censorship groups succeed in stopping conservative independent media and future truth networks?

They won't if Americans continue to oppose them and support alternative media by not supporting the companies that continue to use them.

Another titan of control is Big Pharma. Covid protocols in hospitals have injured many and one group seeks to topple the industry and help the victims.

A class action lawsuit against Gilead is being developed. Seeking to have Remdesivir removed from the market, a group of four lawyers work daily to achieve victory over this Titan.

Will a win in this lawsuit begin to open doors for others to win against Big Pharma? The victory is much in line with the battle of Kari Lake and elections in Arizona. Defeating the beasts is paramount.

The dominoes will topple.





