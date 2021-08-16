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ICU Nurse They Are Lying To You About Covid19
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
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931 views • August 16, 2021
COVID19:
The UK Government downgraded the danger of Covid19 from a high consequence infectious disease on 19th March 2020 (1 week BEFORE the first lockdown) - https://www.gov.uk/guidance/hi....gh-consequence-infec

Global Covid Report - A Brilliant 73 page flip book style article - http://online.anyflip.com/inbl....w/ufbs/mobile/index.

A 113 page pdf full of information from frontline workers & the VAERS - https://drive.google.com/file/....d/1YK0JR_lFy88Zu3rcC

18 Reasons I won't be getting a Covid19 'vaccine' - https://www.deconstructingconv....entional.com/post/18

Covid19 is a manufactured pandemic - https://www.globalresearch.ca/....manufactured-pandemi

Doctor demolishes Covid vaccine - https://davidicke.com/2021/01/....12/doctor-demolishes

If there is no virus why are people dying (article) - https://davidicke.com/2021/01/....31/covid-if-there-is

5 Questions to ask people who plan on getting a Covid19 'vaccine' - https://off-guardian.org/2021/....02/15/5-questions-to

Dr Andrew Kaufman - Sars Cov 2 has not been isolated. It doesn't exist (article) - https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi/

A brilliant article explaining why the number of cycles (CT) of the PCR Test is pushing out false positives everywhere - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pcr-testing-incorrect-use/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=b2c12bbb-ac81-4cb4-9987-6f4bd15c26f0

MP's & SAGE are heavily invested in the vaccine industry - https://naturallyhealthynews.info/investigation-mps-and-sage-heavily-invested-in-vaccine-industry/?smclient=9e1e643a-d9ec-41cf-a803-a15f88e07abe&;utm_source=salesmanago&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=default

Face masks are neither effective or safe (article) - https://www.technocracy.news/m....asks-are-neither-eff

Bill Gates: Vaccines are phenomenal profit makers - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gates-vaccines-phenomenal-profit-makers/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=a7546458-0f14-44d8-8e60-226218335bd8
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trumpawakeninghollywoodaliendeep statevaccineelitegenocidebidensataniccultcabalilluminatirevelationfreemasongatesfauciguantanamopedofilerevealgitmojabendtimetraffickcovid
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