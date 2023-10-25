Reasons Why America Hasn't Been Attacked Yet

Americans know the U.S. is weaker than it has ever been in our lifetime. We are worried that WW3 is going to hit us. Why haven't our enemies pounced with Joe Biden sitting as president?





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



