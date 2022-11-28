Bark is a Secret Weapon for Monitoring Screen Time, Messaging, and Social Media Says Titania Jordan

So many children have been exposed to horrifying social media content, but Titania Jordan offers a safeguard while kids are surfing the net. Titania is the Chief Parenting and Marketing Officer at Bark, a software program that keeps children safe both online and in real life. Bark’s dashboard proactively monitors text messages, YouTube, emails, and a plethora of social media networks, and alerts parents to any potential safety concerns. Bark also allows parents to manage screen time, filter websites, and set location alerts. Titania offers practical tips for parents who want to save time and gain peace of mind while their children are online. Creating safeguards and boundaries for the sake of children’s mental and emotional well-being is a must, and Bark is an excellent solution.
TAKEAWAYS
Childhood 2.0 is a documentary exploring the dangerous and damaging effects of social media on teens and tweens
Children usually won’t share problematic content they’ve come across on their devices because they don’t want to lose access to the Internet
Make an effort to be plugged in and empathetic toward your children
Having a healthy relationship with your child trumps everything
