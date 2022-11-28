Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bark is a Secret Weapon for Monitoring Screen Time, Messaging, and Social Media Says Titania Jordan
24 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published Yesterday |


So many children have been exposed to horrifying social media content, but Titania Jordan offers a safeguard while kids are surfing the net. Titania is the Chief Parenting and Marketing Officer at Bark, a software program that keeps children safe both online and in real life. Bark’s dashboard proactively monitors text messages, YouTube, emails, and a plethora of social media networks, and alerts parents to any potential safety concerns. Bark also allows parents to manage screen time, filter websites, and set location alerts. Titania offers practical tips for parents who want to save time and gain peace of mind while their children are online. Creating safeguards and boundaries for the sake of children’s mental and emotional well-being is a must, and Bark is an excellent solution.



TAKEAWAYS


Childhood 2.0 is a documentary exploring the dangerous and damaging effects of social media on teens and tweens


Children usually won’t share problematic content they’ve come across on their devices because they don’t want to lose access to the Internet 


Make an effort to be plugged in and empathetic toward your children 


Having a healthy relationship with your child trumps everything



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour: Text the word TOUR to the number 55444

Social Media Dangers - Childhood 2.0 trailer: http://bit.ly/3V3to8A 

Childhood 2.0 Movie Website: https://www.childhood2movie.com/

Bark Smartphone Video: http://bit.ly/3X5blk6 

Parenting In a Tech World Book: https://amzn.to/3gB5keC


🔗 CONNECT WITH BARK

Website (use code TINA for 10% off App subscriptions!): https://www.bark.us/ 

Facebook: http://bit.ly/3GJw4Eb

Instagram: http://bit.ly/3U6hc6b

Twitter: https://twitter.com/barktechco 

YouTube: http://bit.ly/3gwE154


🔗 CONNECT WITH TITANIA JORDAN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/titaniajordan 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
social mediaemailsparentsyou tubemessagingbarkscreen timetina griffincounter culture mom showtitania jordan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket