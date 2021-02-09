© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Urgent News! Dr. Fauci explains in 9/02/21 White House Press Briefing "Fully Vaccinated in Israel Contracting Delta and Spreading Delta Variant"
Follow
0
Share
Report
600 views • September 04, 2021
Urgent News! Dr. Fauci explains in 9/02/21 White House Press Briefing "Fully Vaccinated in Israel Contracting Delta and Spreading Delta Variant" The Jab Does Not Work and He Wants You To Get More of Them for the rest of your life. Think? Who benefits from a Pandemic? Who benefits from a Vaccine and Testing? Who benefits from Digital Medical Passports? The Truth is out there if you search for it and really want to know it.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/COVID-Press-Briefing_2September2021-_transcript.pdf
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/COVID-Press-Briefing_2September2021-_transcript.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.