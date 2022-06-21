The Economics of Health

This clip is taken from a 2 hours show in the FREEDOM PORTAL. See it for free - https://fp-prod.thriveon.com/media/video/61. Just click on ‘Get Access’ and sign up for a 7 Day Free Trial.

This event will help unpack the exciting and risky relationship between health, AI, the new bio-capital economy and freedom. Healthcare innovation is growing exponentially, bringing unprecedented levels of customized care along with the enhanced capacity for surveillance and control. What’s possible? And what’s at stake?

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