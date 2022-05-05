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Dr. Judy Mikovits & Dr. Bryan Ardis | Venom Technology Explained | Truth Warrior
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919 views • May 05, 2022
Venom Technology Explained With Dr. Judy Mikovits & Dr. Bryan Ardis (Truth Warrior) May 4, 2022. Dr Judy Mikovits & Dr Bryan Ardis will both be joining me today on Truth Warrior for a deep dive into Judy's recent presentation series on the reality of snake venom use in the pharma industry and the military.
Watch the CULT OF THE MEDICS: https://www.rokfin.com/dwtruthwarrior -
Dr. Judy Mikovits: https://therealdrjudy.com/
Dr. Bryan Ardis: https://thedrardisshow.com/
Truth Warrior: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com
100 Years of Suramin https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7038244/ -
https://archive.ph/rUPir -
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7038244/pdf/AAC.01168-19.pdf -
https://bit.ly/3LLncO8 -
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.rokfin.com/stream/17892/Venom-Technology-Explained-with-Dr-Judy-Mikovits--Dr-Bryan-Ardis-Truth-Warrior-
Dr. Judy Mikovits & Dr. Bryan Ardis | Venom Technology Explained | Truth Warrior
Dr Judy Mikovits, Dr Bryan Ardis, Venom Technology Explained, Truth Warrior, dwtruthwarrior, May 4 2022
Watch the CULT OF THE MEDICS: https://www.rokfin.com/dwtruthwarrior -
Dr. Judy Mikovits: https://therealdrjudy.com/
Dr. Bryan Ardis: https://thedrardisshow.com/
Truth Warrior: https://www.dwtruthwarrior.com
100 Years of Suramin https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7038244/ -
https://archive.ph/rUPir -
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7038244/pdf/AAC.01168-19.pdf -
https://bit.ly/3LLncO8 -
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.rokfin.com/stream/17892/Venom-Technology-Explained-with-Dr-Judy-Mikovits--Dr-Bryan-Ardis-Truth-Warrior-
Dr. Judy Mikovits & Dr. Bryan Ardis | Venom Technology Explained | Truth Warrior
Dr Judy Mikovits, Dr Bryan Ardis, Venom Technology Explained, Truth Warrior, dwtruthwarrior, May 4 2022
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