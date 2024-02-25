Won't Exchange My Dignity': Brazil Leader's Fiery Anti-Israel Speech On Gaza 'Genocide'

Brazilian President once again has labeled Israel's military offensive in Gaza as a "genocide". He emphasised the severity of the raging Gaza war and its devastating impact on Palestinians. Lula Da Silva also called for a "free and sovereign Palestinian state" amid the raging war.
