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Bill Gate's Odd 3 Wishes?!
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141 views • June 01, 2020
Bill gates talks about his top 3 wishes from Co2 Ted Talk
"If you gave me only one wish for the next 50 years — I could pick who's president, I could pick a vaccine, which is something I love(?!), or I could pick that this thing that's half the cost with no CO2 gets invented — this is the wish I would pick. This is the one with the greatest impact."
This was after he said:
"First, we've got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That's headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent!"
"If you gave me only one wish for the next 50 years — I could pick who's president, I could pick a vaccine, which is something I love(?!), or I could pick that this thing that's half the cost with no CO2 gets invented — this is the wish I would pick. This is the one with the greatest impact."
This was after he said:
"First, we've got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That's headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent!"
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