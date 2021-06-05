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Bopp's Theory
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104 views • June 05, 2021
Revelation 20:3-4 foretells that near the end of the Church Age, Satan will be released for a short season to deceive the nations. Some wonder if we are currently in that ominous season.
A caller to The Narrow Path radio program asked host Steve Gregg if there are any indications that The Evil One is now making his end-time, last-ditch assault? In his answer, Steve refers to a little-known theologian, Fred Bopp, who shared an interesting theory with him many years ago. Very interesting!
A caller to The Narrow Path radio program asked host Steve Gregg if there are any indications that The Evil One is now making his end-time, last-ditch assault? In his answer, Steve refers to a little-known theologian, Fred Bopp, who shared an interesting theory with him many years ago. Very interesting!
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