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Vaxxentration Camps, 1984 Surveillance State, and the Covaids Gestapo
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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163 views • September 05, 2021
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Intro vid: LUKAS LION - 1984: https://youtu.be/4X1A5gxJn_I

Portugal bans entry of Israelis as virus cases surge: https://www.ynetnews.com/article/bjxenm6wf

UK Vax Passport Company “ENTRUST” is Owned by Nazi Joseph Goebbels’ Step-Grandchildren: https://historypoliticstheory.org/2021/08/03/uk-vax-passport-company-entrust-is-owned-by-nazi-joseph-goebbels-step-grandchildren/

Mass Quarantine and FEMA CAMPS for the Unvaccinated Being Discussed by the CDC and DHS - WATCH: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7E9tFfpVGYWT/

Vax-entration Camps? Australian Government Builds “Mandatory Quarantine Facilities”, Officials Say Jab Is “Golden Ticket to Freedom”: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/vax-entration-camps-australian-government-builds-mandatory-quarantine-facilities-officials-say-jab-golden-ticket-freedom/

SURVEILLANCE STATE: “Identify and Disrupt” Bill will Give Australian Authorities Access to Any Citizen’s Social Media, Email Account Without Consent; Allow Them to Add, Delete Information and Send Messages: https://www.gizmodo.com.au/2021/08/identify-and-disrupt-bill-australia-passed/?fbclid=IwAR03dMX8WhqXA7t1E3LqGZOlC67IYK2RDi0ufw8SieiXU6lwNcJz7i6cYAM

Australia: Neo-Liberal Shitshow (VIDEO): https://twitter.com/sbisevac/status/1428507002410397699

BREAKING: In a major blow to vaccine efforts, senior FDA leaders stepping down: https://endpts.com/breaking-in-a-major-blow-to-vaccine-efforts-senior-fda-leaders-stepping-down-report/

PDF - “Digital Documentation of COVID-19 Certificates: Vaccination Status Technical Specifications and Implementation. Guidance” document: https://www.google.com/search?q=digital+vaccine+certificate+blockchain&;rlz=1C1JZAP_enPA893PA893&oq=d&aqs=chrome.0.69i59l2j0i67j69i57j0i67l3j46i199i291i512j0i512j46i199i291i512.1253j0j15&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

Vaccine policy IS economic policy (we’re fucked): (VIDEO) https://twitter.com/Mainistreach/status/1428678852029599749

Goldman Lampe Buys Monero Cryptocurrency for Increased Client Privacy: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/goldman-lampe-buys-monero-cryptocurrency-for-increased-client-privacy-2021-08-31
Keywords
politicsvaxxcovid19
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