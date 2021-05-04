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Do Not Do Your Own Research! Part 8: SPARS
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52 views • May 04, 2021
-Dr. Leana Wen dangling the carrot on CNN
-Project Veritas exposes Charlie Chester/CNN
-The Trudeaus’ fake vaccinations
-6 feet apart or 60 feet apart = no difference
-SPARS
Sources:
CNN Exposed
https://www.projectveritas.com
Major News Outlets Pledge to Begin Calling ‘Climate Change’ a ‘Climate Emergency
https://cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/major-news-outlets-pledge-begin-calling-climate-change-climate-emergency
You’re no safer from COVID-19 social distancing at 6 or 60 feet, study says
https://nypost.com/2021/04/25/youre-no-safer-from-covid-social-distancing-at-6-or-60-feet-study/amp/
Do Not Do Your Own Research! Part 6
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4QfJkptjZcE0/
The SPARS Pandemic
https://jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
-Project Veritas exposes Charlie Chester/CNN
-The Trudeaus’ fake vaccinations
-6 feet apart or 60 feet apart = no difference
-SPARS
Sources:
CNN Exposed
https://www.projectveritas.com
Major News Outlets Pledge to Begin Calling ‘Climate Change’ a ‘Climate Emergency
https://cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/major-news-outlets-pledge-begin-calling-climate-change-climate-emergency
You’re no safer from COVID-19 social distancing at 6 or 60 feet, study says
https://nypost.com/2021/04/25/youre-no-safer-from-covid-social-distancing-at-6-or-60-feet-study/amp/
Do Not Do Your Own Research! Part 6
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4QfJkptjZcE0/
The SPARS Pandemic
https://jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
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