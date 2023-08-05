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Sabotaging Healthcare to Introduce AI & Noncompliance to Reveal the Enemy
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171 views • August 05, 2023

Dr. Jane Ruby


August 4, 2023


Katherine Watt reports the majority of covid/bioweapon injections were given at pharmacies. Moving the location closer to communities normalizes the concept of getting regular injections. Requirements for injectors have been lowered along with protection from liability. She says there’s an incentive to sabotage the normal operation of healthcare settings to justify bringing in AI to replace staff. People must stop complying with the injections and government involvement in healthcare.


https://substack.com/@bailiwicknews

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/


Federal retail pharmacy program, vaccine side effects, Covid death protocol, AI in healthcare, United noncompliance, 21USC 360bbb , Public health emergencies, Government corruption, Katherine Watt Substack


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Keywords
corruptionsabotagevaccineaiartificial intelligencehealthcarebioweaponjabpharmaciesshotinoculationinjectioncovidnoncompliancedr jane rubydr rubystop complyingdr janegovernment involvementpublic health emergencies21usc 360bbbkatherine wattsreplace staff
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