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Eva Vlaardingerbroek By TruthTalk... “We Are Heading Towards a New System, A Tyrannical Regime of Mass Surveillance & Control. This Is All Part of a Bigger Plan” WAKE UP! STAND UP!
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23 views • February 08, 2022
“We Are Heading Towards a New System, A Tyrannical Regime of Mass Surveillance & Control. This Is All Part of a Bigger Plan, An EU Project-Based Around an EU Digital Identity, So This Will Not Stay Just Linked to Your Vaccination Status.”
#EvaVlaardingerbroek #TruthTalk #VaccinePassport #MassSurveillance #EU #EUDigitalIdentity #MassFormationPsychosis #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#EvaVlaardingerbroek #TruthTalk #VaccinePassport #MassSurveillance #EU #EUDigitalIdentity #MassFormationPsychosis #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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