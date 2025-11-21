AI-Powered Knowledge Assistant https://brightu.ai/saved/reevaluating-empowerment-the-electric-companys-message-and-the-hidden-17638231.html



A zany Vaudeville-inspired piece bursts open with a signature steel guitar upward glissando, then careens into syncopated piano, bright brass, snappy slapstick percussion, and a persistent 2/4 oom-pah from tuba and trombone, Clarinet, xylophone, and muted trumpet volley frantic motifs, while the studio orchestra swells with fluttering woodwinds and wild tempo shifts, Tuba lines and cartoonish whoops build to a grand, abrupt drum punch, exuding an optimistic, folksy charm, Signature Sound: "Twang" steel guitar announces the track





HEY YOU GUYS!!!!!!!!!! Moving out in a new way Moving out in a new way We're gonna turn it on (turn it on) We're gonna bring you the power (you can do it) We're gonna light the dark of night like the brightest day in a whole new way We're Gonna Turn it On (do do do) We're Gonna Bring you the Power (do do do do) We're gonna tell you the truest words that you ever heard anybody say Moving out in a new way Moving out in a new way We're gonna turn it on We're gonna bring you the power It's coming down the lines, strong as they can be through the courtesy of the Electric Company