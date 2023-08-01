Senator John Kennedy grills Climate grifter from the US Dept of Energy

Senator John Kennedy grills climate grifter from the US Department of Energy on the #ClimateScam:





"If we spend $50 trillion to become carbon neutral by 2050, how much is that going to reduce world temperatures?"





"You don't know, do you? You just want us to spend $50 trillion, and you don't have the slightest idea whether it's going to reduce world temperatures."





Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=8s_aVsNCpMg