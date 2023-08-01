Create New Account
Senator John Kennedy grills Climate grifter from the US Dept of Energy
Published 19 hours ago

Senator John Kennedy grills climate grifter from the US Department of Energy on the #ClimateScam:


"If we spend $50 trillion to become carbon neutral by 2050, how much is that going to reduce world temperatures?"


"You don't know, do you? You just want us to spend $50 trillion, and you don't have the slightest idea whether it's going to reduce world temperatures."


Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=8s_aVsNCpMg

