Senator John Kennedy grills Climate grifter from the US Dept of Energy

Senator John Kennedy grills climate grifter from the US Department of Energy on the #ClimateScam:
"If we spend $50 trillion to become carbon neutral by 2050, how much is that going to reduce world temperatures?"
"You don't know, do you? You just want us to spend $50 trillion, and you don't have the slightest idea whether it's going to reduce world temperatures."
Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=8s_aVsNCpMg
