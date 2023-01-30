Sheriff: Residents Should Tell ATF to Take a Hike, Memphis Disbands Scorpion Police Unit, Cost of Living Oppressive to Americans, CVS-Walmart Cutting Pharmacy Hours, Layoffs, Illegal Aliens: 01.30.23

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal - Zelle: [email protected] $TerralCroft on Cash App

--

Sheriff: Residents should tell ATF agents conducting warrantless gun inspections to leave

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/jul/22/sheriff-suggests-residents-tell-atf-agents-conduct/

--

US city disbands police unit involved in fatal beating

https://www.rt.com/news/570657-memphis-police-disbands-nichols/

--

The Cost of Living Has Become Extremely Oppressive And 57% Of Americans Cannot Afford A $1,000 Emergency Expense

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/cost-living-has-become-extremely-oppressive-and-57-americans-cannot-afford-1000

--

CVS and Walmart cut pharmacy hours, citing pharmacist shortage



https://www.digitaljournal.com/business/cvs-and-walmart-cut-pharmacy-hours-citing-pharmacist-shortage/article#ixzz7rt5NiAK5

--

Consumers could be in a 'world of hurt' if Biden doesn't act soon, former Walmart CEO warns

https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/consumers-could-be-world-hurt-biden-doesnt-act-soon-former-walmart-ceo-warns

--

Idaho governor wins lawsuit against illegal encampment outside Capitol: 'We are not Portland'

https://www.foxnews.com/media/idaho-governor-wins-lawsuit-illegal-encampment-outside-capitol-we-are-not-portland

=

Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber

Precious Metal Specialist

License # 40648494





Direct: 952-582-6304

www.milesfranklin.com

--

Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.





Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA





Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03





More info at https://www.terral03.com





Contact Terral: [email protected]