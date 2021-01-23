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Top Medical Inventor David Martin: COVID mRNA “Vaccine” Not A Vaccine
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454 views • January 23, 2021
Medical inventor and author David Martin proves that the Pfiser and Moderna mRNA vaccines are not vaccines by medical definition and how Big Pharma is using national and state emergency authorizations to force these untested gene therapies onto the population.
References • It is unlawful under the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 41 et seq., to advertise that a product or service can prevent, treat, or cure human disease unless you possess competent and reliable scientific evidence, including, when appropriate, well-controlled human clinical studies, substantiating that the claims are true at the time they are made. • Definition of Vaccine https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/imz-basics.htm • Immunity: Protection from an infectious disease. If you are immune to a disease, you can be exposed to it without becoming infected. • Vaccine: A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but can also be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose. • “The primary endpoint is the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19 disease. Key secondary endpoints include prevention of severe COVID- 19 disease and prevention of infection by SARS-CoV-2.” https://investors.modernatx.com/news-releases/news-release-details/modernas- covid-19-vaccine-candidate-meets-its-primary- efficacy#:~:text=About%20the%20Phase%203%20COVE%20Study&text=The%20primary%20endpoint%20is%20the,by%20SARS%2DCoV%2 D2. • “As of this writing, no correlate of protection for SARS-CoV-2 has been established.” https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2028436 • “No existing vaccines have been shown to be effective against infection with any betacoronavirus, the family that includes SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.” Polack FP, Thomas SJ, Kitchin N, et al. Safety and efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 vaccine. N Engl J Med 2020;383:2603-2615.
In Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905), the court held that the context for their opinion rested on the following principle:
“This court has more than once recognized it as a fundamental principle that 'persons and property are subjected to all kinds of restraints and burdens in order to secure the general comfort, health, and prosperity of the state…”
The Moderna and Pfizer “alleged vaccine” trials have explicitly acknowledged that their gene therapy technology has no impact on viral infection or transmission whatsoever and merely conveys to the recipient the capacity to produce an S1 spike protein endogenously by the introduction of a synthetic mRNA sequence. Therefore, the basis for the Massachusetts statute and the Supreme Court’s determination is moot in this case.
From Iowa Code
Vaccine means a specially prepared antigen which, upon administration to a person, will result in immunity
“Vaccine” means a specially prepared antigen administered to a person for the purpose of providing immunity.
Pursuant to the authority of Iowa Code section 147.76, the Board of Pharmacy hereby gives Notice of Intended Action to amend Chapter 8, “Universal Practice Standards,” and to adopt new Chapter 39, “Expanded Practice Standards,” Iowa Administrative Code.
Section 5(a) of the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 45(a), prohibits “unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce.” Further, misrepresentations or deceptive omissions of material facts constitute deceptive acts or practices prohibited by this section of the Act. Notably, Section 12(a) of the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 52(a), prohibits the dissemination of any false advertisement in or affecting commerce for the purpose of inducing, or which is likely to induce, the purchase of food, drugs, devices, services, or cosmetics. Supple is a “drug” as “drug” is defined in Section 15(c) of the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 55(c).
David's book, Lizards Eat Butterflies, is now available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble:
https://www.amazon.com/Lizards-Eat-Bu...
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/liza...
Visit www.davidmartin.world for more of David's content.
References • It is unlawful under the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 41 et seq., to advertise that a product or service can prevent, treat, or cure human disease unless you possess competent and reliable scientific evidence, including, when appropriate, well-controlled human clinical studies, substantiating that the claims are true at the time they are made. • Definition of Vaccine https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/imz-basics.htm • Immunity: Protection from an infectious disease. If you are immune to a disease, you can be exposed to it without becoming infected. • Vaccine: A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but can also be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose. • “The primary endpoint is the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19 disease. Key secondary endpoints include prevention of severe COVID- 19 disease and prevention of infection by SARS-CoV-2.” https://investors.modernatx.com/news-releases/news-release-details/modernas- covid-19-vaccine-candidate-meets-its-primary- efficacy#:~:text=About%20the%20Phase%203%20COVE%20Study&text=The%20primary%20endpoint%20is%20the,by%20SARS%2DCoV%2 D2. • “As of this writing, no correlate of protection for SARS-CoV-2 has been established.” https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2028436 • “No existing vaccines have been shown to be effective against infection with any betacoronavirus, the family that includes SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.” Polack FP, Thomas SJ, Kitchin N, et al. Safety and efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 vaccine. N Engl J Med 2020;383:2603-2615.
In Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905), the court held that the context for their opinion rested on the following principle:
“This court has more than once recognized it as a fundamental principle that 'persons and property are subjected to all kinds of restraints and burdens in order to secure the general comfort, health, and prosperity of the state…”
The Moderna and Pfizer “alleged vaccine” trials have explicitly acknowledged that their gene therapy technology has no impact on viral infection or transmission whatsoever and merely conveys to the recipient the capacity to produce an S1 spike protein endogenously by the introduction of a synthetic mRNA sequence. Therefore, the basis for the Massachusetts statute and the Supreme Court’s determination is moot in this case.
From Iowa Code
Vaccine means a specially prepared antigen which, upon administration to a person, will result in immunity
“Vaccine” means a specially prepared antigen administered to a person for the purpose of providing immunity.
Pursuant to the authority of Iowa Code section 147.76, the Board of Pharmacy hereby gives Notice of Intended Action to amend Chapter 8, “Universal Practice Standards,” and to adopt new Chapter 39, “Expanded Practice Standards,” Iowa Administrative Code.
Section 5(a) of the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 45(a), prohibits “unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce.” Further, misrepresentations or deceptive omissions of material facts constitute deceptive acts or practices prohibited by this section of the Act. Notably, Section 12(a) of the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 52(a), prohibits the dissemination of any false advertisement in or affecting commerce for the purpose of inducing, or which is likely to induce, the purchase of food, drugs, devices, services, or cosmetics. Supple is a “drug” as “drug” is defined in Section 15(c) of the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 55(c).
David's book, Lizards Eat Butterflies, is now available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble:
https://www.amazon.com/Lizards-Eat-Bu...
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/liza...
Visit www.davidmartin.world for more of David's content.
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